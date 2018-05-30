close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
TN

Tamil Nadu HSC Plus One results 2018 declared, Check results at tnresults.nic.in, dge.tn.nic.in

TN HSC Plus One Results 2018 are out! Candidates can view their scores on the official websites — tnresults.nic.in, www.dge.tn.nic.in and www.dge.tn.gov.in. One can also choose to see the scores at indiaresults.com and examresults.net. The TN HSE (+1) First Year results 2018 were released by the Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) Tamil Nadu. TN HSC Plus One exam was held from March 1 to April 16. 

Tamil Nadu HSC Plus One results 2018 declared, Check results at tnresults.nic.in, dge.tn.nic.in

2019 Exam results LATEST UPDATE: Tamil Nadu HSC Board Result 2019: TN Class 12th results to be announced shortly 

 

TN HSC Plus One Results 2018 are out! Candidates can view their scores on the official websites — tnresults.nic.in, www.dge.tn.nic.in and www.dge.tn.gov.in. One can also choose to see the scores at indiaresults.com and examresults.net. The TN HSE (+1) First Year results 2018 were released by the Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) Tamil Nadu. TN HSC Plus One exam was held from March 1 to April 16. 

How to check TN HSC Plus One Result 2018

Step 1: Visit one of the following websites 

  • tnresults.nic.in
  • dge.tn.nic.in 
  • dge.tn.gov.in
  • indiaresults.com 
  • examresults.net

Step 2: Now click on HSE (+1)  First Year - Examination Results  March 2018 link

Step 3: On the new page, enter your Registration number and date of birth. Click on 'Get Marks'

Step 4: Your result will be displayed on the screen

Candidates are advised to download the TN HSE (+1) First Year results and take a printout for future reference.

The result for SSLC Class 10 was declared on May 23, 2018 in which around 94.5 per cent students had cleared the examination. 

Tags:
TNtn result 2018tn hsc result 2018tn plus one result 2018plus one result 2018hsc result 2018tn 11th result 2018tnresults.nic.intnresults.nic.in 2018www.tnresults.nic.indge tn nic in 2018dge tn nic indge.tn.nic.inwww.dge.tn.nic.intn board hsc resulttn +1 result
Next
Story

Tamil Nadu HSC Plus One results 2018: Website crashes minutes before results, HSE (+1) results at tnresults.nic.in, dge.tn.nic.in

Must Watch

PT2M1S

West Bengal records bumper voting even after violence