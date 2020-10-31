Tamil Nadu to reopen schools for classes 9 to 12, cinema halls to function with 50% occupancy; check all key details

Chennai: In view of the declining coronavirus cases and considering the need to revive the economic activities, the Tamil Nadu government has announced further set of relaxations of COVID-19 lockdown norms, while also extending few existing restrictions until November 30. The Government has also emphasized the need to maintain physical distancing and the habit of mask-wearing and frequent hand-washing.

According to the Government, over the last one week, the daily cases have been consistently below 3000 and the total active cases across the state have come down to less than 25,000.

The decline has led to the announcement of several relaxations.

What's relaxed and can function in accordance with respective guidelines in areas other than COVID-19 containment zones:

1. Schools (only classes 9, 10, 11, 12), all colleges and research institutions can reopen from November 16. The hostel related facilities have also been allowed.

2. Sub-urban electric trains, based on Centre’s decision, in line with central government guidelines, have been allowed to function.

3. Permission for the television and cinema shooting with 150 crew on-site and no spectators have been given.

4. Multiplexes, cinema halls in shopping malls and all other cinema halls can function with 50% occupancy from November 10.

5. Cultural, social, religious, educational, political and general events permitted with a maximum of 100 participants from November 16.

6. Entertainment, amusement parks, a large auditorium, zoo, museum etc can reopen from November 10.

7. Marriages functions with a maximum of 100 persons; funeral procession with a limit of 100 persons have been allowed.

8. Gyms can permit users aged 60 and below from November 1.

What continues to be restricted or status quo prevails:

1. Swimming pools, beaches, tourist places

2. Tourists/visitors from other states (except Puducherry) coming to tourists spots like Ooty, Kodaikanal and Yercaud need to complete e-registration formality.

