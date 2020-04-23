Tamil Nadu witnesses 54 new COVID-19 positives; death toll reaches 20

New Delhi: Tamil Nadu on Thursday (April 23) reported 54 more coronavirus COVID-19 cases, with the total number of infections so far rising to 1683, including 908 active cases and 20 deaths. According to the Tamil Nadu government`s Health Department, the number of COVID-19 patients discharged after treatment in the state till now is 752, while 2 people died in the state today.

Two elderly- people, including a woman, died of COVID-19 today and as many as 90 were discharged following recovery in a single day. Cumulatively, so far 752 patients have recovered from the illness caused by the virus.

The state's health bulletin said "there are two deaths," adding that a man and a woman -one of them a sexagenarian and another a septuagenarian- died here and the State has till date witnessed an aggregate number of 20 deaths.

The number of confirmatory tests carried out was also on the upswing and today alone 6,954 samples were tested and 65,977 samples examined till date since the first case was reported in Tamil Nadu on March 8. "Testing of 1,433 samples are under process. 6,025 samples are repeat samples of same persons."

As regards new positive cases, the state recorded 54, one of whom was a three-year-old girl child from here and the total number of cases stood at 1,683 cases. The active cases were 908 and a section of the newly infected were primary contacts -those with direct contact to the infected- and others were secondary contacts.

Chennai had 27 new infections, the maximum, while the rest of the people were scattered across Tamil Nadu. The state capital continued to have most infections -400- followed by the Western city of Coimbatore that has 134 cases, while Pudukottai and Dharmapuri districts had one positive case each.

Notably, there are 23 government and 11 private labs in the state to carry out confirmatory RT-PCR tests.

Meanwhile, private sector ICICI Bank stated that it will launch mobile ATM services in Tamil Nadu after its successful launch in New Delhi, Mumbai, and Varanasi, aimed at serving customers at their respective residences in view of the lockdown.

The ATM vans would be stationed at various localities in consultations with the local government authorities and would offer the service till the lockdown ends, ICICI Bank said in a statement.

The mobile ATMs have been deployed in Ranipet near Vellore under this initiative. Besides offering cash withdrawals, other facilities customers can avail include transfer of funds, PIN change among others.