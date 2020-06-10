Tanu Kumar tops HPBOSE class 10 exam with 98.57 % marks, check complete list of toppers

Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) declared HPBOSE Class 10 Result 2020 on Wednesday (June 9). Girls have outperformed boys this year in the state. Tanu Kumar of Kangra district has topped the examination by securing 98.57 percent. The second rank is secured by Kshitiz Sharma from Harmirpur district with 98.57 percent, while Vansh Gupta, Shagun Rana, and Anisha Sharma stood at third place with 98.43 percent.

The overall pass percentage this year is 68.11 percent, which is better than 2019 when the pass percentage was 60.79 percent. A total of 23 girls and 14 boys are in the top ten list this year. The pass percentage of girls is 71.5 percent while it is 64.94 percent for boys.

A total of 1,04,323 students have appeared for the exam, which was conducted between February 22 and 19, out of which 70571 have succeeded in passing it.

The HPBOSE said in a statement that the students who are unhappy with their marks or scores can apply for revaluation or re-checking of answer sheets. The student will have to pay Rs 400 for revaluation of answer sheets and Rs 300 for re-checking of answer sheets.

Students who appeared for the Class 10 exams can check their results on hpbose.org

Here's how to check the result online:

1. Go to the official website

2. Tap on the results tab.

3. Enter the required student's details.

4. Submit and view your result.