TBSE 10th, 12th Result 2022: Tripura Board has announced the Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) HS, Madhyamik result 2022 today July 6, 2022. The board held a press conference on July 6, 2022 at 12 noon to announce the TBSE result 2022. Following that, at 12:30 p.m., the Tripura Board 10th, 12th result 2022 link will be activated on tbse.tripura.gov.in 2022 results. To view their TBSE Result 2022, students must enter their exam roll numbers and date of birth.

The Tripura Board of Secondary Education held the TBSE Madhyamik Term 2 exams between April 18 and May 6, 2022. The TBSE HS Term 2 exams were originally scheduled to take place between April 25, 2022 and May 23, 2022, but were postponed and took place between May 2 to June 1, 2022.

TBSE Board Result 2022: Alternative websites to check result

TBSE Class 10, 12 results 2022: here’s how to check scorecards online

Step 1: Visit the official website, i.e., tripuraresults.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads, 'Tripura Board Result 2022'

Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen.

Step 4: Enter the asked credentials.

Step 5: Your result will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download the same and take a printout for future reference.

TBSE Board Result 2022: How to check result via SMS