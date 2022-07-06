NewsIndia
TRIPURA BOARD RESULT 2022

TBSE 10th, 12th Result 2022: Tripura Board class 10th, 12th results DECLARED at tbse.tripura.gov.in; here’s how to check if website is crashed

TBSE 10th, 12th Result 2022: Tripura Board result declared today, July 6, 2022 at 12 noon in a press conference. Thereafter, the Tripura Board 10th, 12th result 2022 link will be activated at 12:30 pm on tbse.tripura.gov.in 2022 results.

 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 06, 2022, 01:08 PM IST

Trending Photos

TBSE 10th, 12th Result 2022: Tripura Board class 10th, 12th results DECLARED at tbse.tripura.gov.in; here’s how to check if website is crashed

TBSE 10th, 12th Result 2022: Tripura Board has announced the Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) HS, Madhyamik result 2022 today July 6, 2022. The board held a press conference on July 6, 2022 at 12 noon to announce the TBSE result 2022. Following that, at 12:30 p.m., the Tripura Board 10th, 12th result 2022 link will be activated on tbse.tripura.gov.in 2022 results. To view their TBSE Result 2022, students must enter their exam roll numbers and date of birth.

The Tripura Board of Secondary Education held the TBSE Madhyamik Term 2 exams between April 18 and May 6, 2022. The TBSE HS Term 2 exams were originally scheduled to take place between April 25, 2022 and May 23, 2022, but were postponed and took place between May 2 to June 1, 2022.

TBSE Board Result 2022: Alternative websites to check result 

TBSE Class 10, 12 results 2022: here’s how to check scorecards online

Step 1: Visit the official website, i.e., tripuraresults.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads, 'Tripura Board Result 2022'

Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen.

Step 4: Enter the asked credentials.

Step 5: Your result will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download the same and take a printout for future reference.

TBSE Board Result 2022: How to check result via SMS

  • Type TBSE<space>Roll number
  • Send it to 7738299899
  • The TBSE result 2022 term 2 class 10 will be sent on the same mobile number.  
Tripura Board Result 2022Tripura board exam resultTBSE ResultTBSE result 2022Tripura result class 10tripura board result12

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Is 'Islam' in danger due to 'religious prayer' offered in school?
DNA Video
DNA: Zee News Anchor Rohit Ranjan Case--Zee raises voice against emergency imposing mentality of Congress
DNA Video
DNA: Our education system is falling prey to religious ideologies!
DNA Video
DNA: India's first Tomb built over Temple?
DNA Video
DNA: Mumbai rains take a toll on BMC's 45000 crores budget
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; July 05, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: How is Goddess Kali's insult a freedom of expression?
DNA Video
DNA: Religious radicalism in the name of Constitution?
DNA Video
DNA: Fund raising for inciting religious violence?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; July 04, 2022