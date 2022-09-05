New Delhi: On the occasion of Teachers' Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with the National Teachers Award 2022 winners on Monday (September 5). The Ministry of Education on its official Twitter handle informed that PM Modi will speak with all the 46 awardees at 4.30 pm today.

"On the occasion of Teachers' Day today, Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with the winners of "National Teacher Award - 2022," tweeted the Ministry of Education.

Earlier today, extending his greeting on the occasion of teachers' day PM Modi shared a video to tribute to India's former president Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan and hailed the hardworking teachers. "Greetings on #TeachersDay, especially to all the hardworking teachers who spread the joys of education among young minds. I also pay homage to our former President Dr. Radhakrishnan on his birth anniversary."

Greetings on #TeachersDay, especially to all the hardworking teachers who spread the joys of education among young minds. I also pay homage to our former President Dr. Radhakrishnan on his birth anniversary. pic.twitter.com/WWt4q2appo — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 5, 2022

President Droupadi Murmu presented the National Awards to Teachers, 2022 to 46 select awardees to honour their unique contribution to school education. Among the awarded teachers, three each are from Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Maharashtra and Telangana.

Yudhveer, Virender Kumar and Amit Kumar (Himachal Pradesh); Harpreet Singh, Arun Kumar Garg and Vandana Shahi (Punjab); Shashikant Sambhajirao Kulthe, Somnath Waman Walke and Kavita Sanghvi (Maharashtra); Kandala Ramaiah, T N Sridhar and Sunitha Rao (Telangana), are the awardees from these four states.

Pradeep Negi and Kaustubh Chandra Joshi (Uttarakhand), Sunita and Durga Ram Muwal (Rajasthan), Neeraj Saxena and Om Prakash Patidar (Madhya Pradesh), Saurabh Suman and Nishi Kumari (Bihar), G Ponsankari and Umesh TP (Karnataka), Mala Jigdal Dorjee and Sidharth Yonzone (Sikkim) are among the selected teachers.

The other awardees include Anju Dahiya (Haryana), Rajni Sharma (Delhi), Seema Rani (Chandigarh), Maria Murena Miranda (Goa), Umesh Bharatbhai Vala (Gujarat), Mamta Ahar (Chhattisgarh), Iswar Chandra Nayak (Odhisha), Buddhadev Dutta (West Bengal), Mimi Yhoshii (Nagaland), Nongmaithem Gautam Singh (Manipur), Ranjan Kumar Biswas (Andaman and Nicobar), among others.

The Ministry of Education (MoE) has been organising a function at Vigyan Bhawan on Teachers' Day on September 5 every year to confer the awards to best teachers of the country, selected through a rigorous transparent and online three-stage selection process.

(With agency inputs)