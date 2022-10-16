Tejashwi Yadav to become Bihar CM in 1-2 months: RJD MLA Izhar Asfi's BIG CLAIM

Making a big claim, RJD MLA from Bihar's Kishanganj, Izhar Asfi, on Saturday said tha Tejashwi Yadav is all set to become the chief minister of Bihar. "The people of Bihar want it and I think most of the leaders of the state are ready for it but there are some formalities, maybe it will take a month or two," Asfi said while speaking to news agency ANI.

"Tejashwi Yadav will indeed become the Chief Minister of Bihar," the RJD MLA said.

This is not the first time Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leaders have made such claims.

RJD state president Jagadanand Singh had on September 29 said that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will go to the Centre and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav will become the chief minister in 2023. The RJD leader said that the nation is waiting for Nitish Kumar while Bihar is waiting for Tejashwi to become the CM.

Jagadanand Singh, who is said to be very close to former CM Lalu Prasad, said. "Whatever Nitish Kumar had announced, I believe that he will fight for the country after the end of 2022 and will hand over the future of Bihar to Tejashwi Yadav in 2023."

Jagadanand Singh's statement is expected to invite strong political reactions. With Nitish Kumar moving to a larger national role ahead of the 2024 polls, the RJD sees the handover of Bihar chief ministership to Tejashwi more as a question of ‘when’ rather than ‘if’.