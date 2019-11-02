close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Telangana

Telangana BJP condemns 'high-handedness' of police officials against Karimnagar MP

MP Bandi Sanjay was participating in a march mourning the death of Naguri Babu who died of heart stroke two days ago in Hyderabad. BJP demands departmental action by the DGP on the concerned police officer.

Telangana BJP condemns &#039;high-handedness&#039; of police officials against Karimnagar MP

Karimnagar: The Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Telangana unit has alleged that party MP from Karimnagar, Bandi Sanjay was manhandled by police during a march held to observe the mourning of the death of a TSRTC employee.

"BJP strongly condemns the high-handedness of the senior police officials in dealing with Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay who was participating in a peaceful march mourning the death of an RTC employee Naguri Babu," said K Krishna Saagar Rao, chief spokesperson, BJP Telangana.

He continued, "It's unbecoming of police officers to act tough against opposition party leaders and people representatives, who are duty-bound to protest against anti-people decisions of the incumbent government. BJP demands departmental action by the DGP on the concerned police officer."

Sanjay was participating in a march mourning the death of Babu who died of heart stroke two days ago in Hyderabad after attending RTC unions meeting.

Tags:
TelanganaBJPKarimnagarRTC strike
Next
Story

MoU on cooperation between museums of India, Germany signed

Must Watch

PT8M42S

Breaking News: Health Emergency declared in Delhi-NCR