Telangana BJP condemns 'high-handedness' of police officials against Karimnagar MP

Karimnagar: The Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Telangana unit has alleged that party MP from Karimnagar, Bandi Sanjay was manhandled by police during a march held to observe the mourning of the death of a TSRTC employee.

"BJP strongly condemns the high-handedness of the senior police officials in dealing with Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay who was participating in a peaceful march mourning the death of an RTC employee Naguri Babu," said K Krishna Saagar Rao, chief spokesperson, BJP Telangana.

He continued, "It's unbecoming of police officers to act tough against opposition party leaders and people representatives, who are duty-bound to protest against anti-people decisions of the incumbent government. BJP demands departmental action by the DGP on the concerned police officer."

Sanjay was participating in a march mourning the death of Babu who died of heart stroke two days ago in Hyderabad after attending RTC unions meeting.