Telangana board TSBIE Manabadi Inter result 2020 for 1st, 2nd year may be declared on June 17

Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) is expected to release the TS Inter Result 2020 for first and second-year students on Wednesday (June 17, 2020).

The Telangana Board results will be declared on the TSBIE's official website tsbie.cgg.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in.

Sources said that the TSBIE officials would meet Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy before declaring the result.

Students who appeared for the Intermediate Part I and II exams could download their hall tickets at tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

How to check TS Inter Result 2020 online: -

Step 1) Visit the official portal at tsbie.cgg.gov.in

Step 2) On the homepage, go to news and announcement section

Step 3) Once the results are declared, a title reading class 12 results will display

Step 4) Click on the title

Step 5) Enter roll numbers and date of birth and tap on submit button

Step 6) Your results will be displayed

Step 7) Download it and take a print-out of the results for future reference

Students can also register them at the state government's mobile app--T App Folio--by posting their credentials including name, phone number, and other details to check their intermediate result, .

It is to be noted that Telangana has already decided not to conduct the pending SSC exam this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The students will get grades according to their performance in internal assessment.