हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Telangana

Telangana Cabinet to discuss GST and FRBM Bills in Monsoon session

The Telangana Cabinet on Monday approved several bills, which be taken up for discussion at the Monsoon session of the State Legislative Assembly. The meeting approved a number of bills to be taken up including the GST and Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management -2020 (FRBM) Bills.

Telangana Cabinet to discuss GST and FRBM Bills in Monsoon session

Hyderabad: The Telangana Cabinet on Monday approved several bills, which be taken up for discussion at the Monsoon session of the State Legislative Assembly. The meeting approved a number of bills to be taken up including the GST and Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management -2020 (FRBM) Bills.

The following bills were approved for consideration: The Telangana Abolition of Village Revenue Officers Bill 2020, The Telangana Rights in Land and Pattadar Pass Books Bill-2020, the Telangana Municipal Act-2019 Amendments Bill, the Panchayat Raj and Rural Development-Gram Panchayats-Transfer of non-Agriculture Properties Act-2018 Amendment Bill.

Telangana GST Act-2017 amendment Act, the Telangana Private Universities Act amendment Ordinance-2020, the Telangana Disaster and Public Health Emergency Ordinance-2020, the Telangana Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management Bull-2020 and the Ordinance increasing the retirement age of teachers in Ayush Medical Colleges were also approved.

The Cabinet also gave nod to the TS B Pass Bill, the Telangana Court Fees and Suits Valuation (Amendment) Act-1956, the Telangana Civil Courts Act-1972, the administrative expenditure of demolishing the old Secretariat and construction of the new Secretariat, the administrative sanctions for funds for the newly constructed Integrated District Office Complexes and the BC Commission`s recommendations to add 17 new casts under the BC Category.

Tags:
TelanganaGSTFRBM Billmonsoon sessionTelangana cabinet
Next
Story

Congress parliamentary group to discuss strategy, top leaders to sit together after CWC meeting
  • 42,04,613Confirmed
  • 71,642Deaths

Full coverage

  • 2,32,60,775Confirmed
  • 8,05,765Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT12M39S

Rhea Chakraborty files police complaint against Sushant's sister Priyanka Singh