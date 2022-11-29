Andhra CM's sister, protesting against him, dragged away along with her car in Hyderabad - Watch

In a shocking incident, Hyderabad police on Tuesday dragged away the car of YSR Telangana Party chief Sharmila Reddy, while she was sitting inside it. Later, YS Sharmila Reddy was detained from Somajiguda, after she tried to go to Pragathi Bhavan to gherao CM’s residence. The police officials are now shifting her to a local police station.

The incident took place when Sharmila was participating in the 224th day of her padayatra titled 'Praja Prasthanam'.

On Monday, Sharmila, protesting at Lingagiri village under Chennaraopeta mandal, was stopped and she was told to return and sent back to Hyderabad with police escort, a senior police official said denying reports that she was arrested.

#WATCH | Hyderabad: Police drags away the car of YSRTP Chief Sharmila Reddy with the help of a crane, even as she sits inside it for protesting against the Telangana CM KCR pic.twitter.com/i7UTjAEozD — ANI (@ANI) November 29, 2022

Sharmila, daughter of former chief minister of united Andhra Pradesh late Y S Rajasekhara Reddy and sister of current AP Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, undertook the foot march which has till date, crossed the 3,500 kilometre mark, spreading across 75 Assembly segments in Telangana, the party said.

