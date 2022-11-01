'Telangana CM KCR does drama before polls but takes orders from PM Modi on phone': Rahul Gandhi during Bharat Jodo Yatra in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Continuing his attack against the TRS and BJP, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said that the "TRS supports the BJP whenever there's any bill in the Parliament and diverts attention from opposition issues". He reiterated that the BJP & TRS work together. As part of Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra, Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi is in Telangana's capital Hyderabad where he hoisted the national flag at Charminar. Taking a dig at Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao(KCR), Gandhi said "Your CM (KCR) does drama before polls but he's in direct line with PM Modi. PM Modi gives orders to your CM on phone". Earlier on Monday, Rahul alleged that both the BJP and the TRS are using corruption money to buy MLAs and influence elections.

He said both the parties were spending hundreds of crores. "Where is this money coming from. It`s obviously coming from corruption and being distributed blatantly with no regard for any rule," he said, addressing a news conference during Bharat Jodo Yatra in Rangareddy district.

Accompanied by party leaders and hundreds of party workers and supporters, he paid tributes to his late father and former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi and unfurled the national flag at Charminar.

The event was organised in commemoration of Rajiv Gandhi`s visit to Charminar on October 19, 1990 to launch Sadbhavana Yatra for communal peace and harmony in twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad.

Hundreds of Congress workers converged around Charminar to welcome the party leader and raised slogans of `Jodo Jodo, Bharat Jodo` and `Rajiv Gandhi Amar Rahe` when Rahul Gandhi was offering floral tributes at the portrait of his late father.

Telangana unit President A. Revanth Reddy, senior leader V. Hanumanth Rao, Anjan Kumar Yadav and other leaders were present. After the brief programme at Charminar, the yatra continued its journey through the historic Pathergatti market. Gandhi was seen waving at people who had lined up either side of the road to welcome him.

After passing through some busy areas of the party, Bharat Jodo Yatra will reach Necklace Road on the banks of Hussain Sagar lake, which divides twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad.

Earlier, the yatra entered Hyderabad on Tuesday morning. After covering Narayanpet, Mahabubnagar and Rangareddy districts, the yatra reached the state capital on the seventh day of its journey in Telangana.

Gandhi will have a night halt at Gandhi Ideology Centre at Bowenpally in Secunderabad.

The yatra will continue in Telangana till November 7 with one-day break on November 4. It will cover a total distance of 375 km in 19 Assembly and 7 Parliamentary constituencies in the state.

