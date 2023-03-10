Telangana CM KCR's Daughter K Kavitha To Hold Hunger Strike At Jantar Mantar In Delhi Today, 12 Parties To Join

New Delhi: Senior leader of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) K Kavitha is on hunger strike in New Delhi today, asking that the Women's Reservation Bill be introduced in Parliament. Kavitha's day-long demonstration at Jantar Mantar in the national capital is likely to be attended by leaders of numerous parties, including the Trinamool Congress and the Samajwadi Party.

This comes only one day before she is scheduled to be questioned by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the Delhi liquor policy scandal.

"We released a poster on March 2 about the hunger strike in Delhi over the Women's Reservation Bill. ED summoned me on March 9. I requested March 16, but don't know what haste they're in, so I agreed to March 11," said K Kavitha.

According to the ED case, Kavitha is a member of the "South Cartel," which received payments after Delhi's now-canceled liquor legislation went into effect. The BRS leader has disputed the claims and accused the central government of exploiting investigation agencies for political purposes.

Kavitha, speaking on the Women's Reservation Bill, stated that the BJP vowed to enact the legislation in the run-up to the 2014 and 2019 general elections, but failed to do so despite winning a clear majority.The law proposes a constitutional reform to reserve one-third of Lok Sabha and Assembly seats.