Telangana: Congress Confident Of Landslide Majority; BRS Brushes Aside Exit Polls

Telangana recorded a 71.34% voter turnout in tightly contested polls that saw ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi pitching for a third straight term for Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao while the Congress left no stone unturned to woo the voters to get into power for the first time in the state since 2013. On the other hand, there was the BJP which is still trying to make greater inroads in the southern state. The election was a key test for the saffron party in the south after it faced a huge defeat in Karnataka.

While all the exit polls predicted a majority for Congress, BRS leader KT Rama Rao brushed aside the survey saying that voters were in queue till 9 pm and exit polls can't reflect exact sentiments. KT Rama Rao also said that exact polls will give good news for BRS. "After a long time had a peaceful sleep. Exit polls can take a hike. Exact polls will give us good news," Minister KTR posted on X.

On the other hand, State Congress President Revanth Reddy asserted that the grand old party is going to get a landslide victory this time. "Congress is going to get landslide victory this time and the same thing is reflected in the exit polls. We are going to get over 80 seats...There is a screening committee, and a selection committee and then the CWC has to take a call (for CM). In Congress, there is a process for everything. Being the PCC president, I will have to obey every order from the high command," Reddy told ANI.

Congress leader Renuka Chowdhury said that her party has caught the hold of the nerves of the people and it understands them very well. "One year ago, I said that Congress would come here and it was our dream to give this state in the hands of Sonia Gandhi...I thought that KCR and his son were intelligent enough but both of them failed...The day they (BJP) released the list of candidates, I knew it...I thought they would realize that they are losing because of their candidates now the same is happening," she said.

Telangana Exit Poll Prediction 2023

CNX exit poll has predicted 63-79 seats for the Congress, 31-47 for the BRS and two to four for the BJP. The P-Marq poll gave 58-71 to the Congress and 37-51 to the BRS. According to Jan ki Baat, Congress is poised to win 48 to 64 seats in Telangana. It said BRS could win 40 to 55 seats and BJP 7 to 13 seats. Today's Chanakya projected 71 ± 9 seats for Congress, 7 ± 5 seats for the BJP, 33 ± 9 seats for the BRS and 8 ± 3 seats for Others including AIMIM.