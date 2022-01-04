हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Telangana

Telangana declares holidays for educational institutions from January 8 due to spike in COVID-19 cases

Telangana has, however, ruled out imposing lockdown or night curfew in the state. 

Representational Image (ANI)

New Delhi: Due to a spike in the number of COVID-19 cases, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday (January 3, 2022) said holidays to be declared at all educational institutions in the state from January 8 to 16.

At a meeting with ministers and officials on the rising COVID-19 cases in Telangana, Rao said that beds, oxygen-supported beds, medicines and testing kits be procured as required.

He also decided to set up more 'Basti Dawakhanas' (clinics in residential localities) across the state to provide medical services to common people.

The chief minister appealed to the people not to panic over the Omicron scare but be precautious and follow COVID-appropriate behaviour.

No lockdown or night curfew in Telangana

The Telangana`s Health Department has ruled out imposing lockdown or night curfew in the state in view of the increasing number of coronavirus infections. 

Director of Public Health and Family Welfare Dr G. Srinivasa Rao said there were no plans to declare lockdown.

"There will be no lockdown and night curfew in the state, in any circumstances. There is some false/misleading news circulating on social media about lockdown and night curfew," he said.

This is noteworthy that the K Chandrashekhar Rao-led government has already prohibited rallies, public meetings and mass gatherings of all types, including religious, political and cultural till January 10 to check the spread of COVID-19 cases. 

482 new COVID-19 cases, one death in Telangana 

Telangana on Monday reported 482 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the state's tally to 6,82,971, while the death toll rose to 4,031 with one more fatality.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of fresh cases with 294, followed by Ranga Reddy (55) district.

The state currently has 4,048 active cases.

(With agency inputs)

