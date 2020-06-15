Telangana fixes coronavirus test, treatment prices for private labs and hospitals

Hyderabad: After facing flak for the lesser number of tests and that too only at the government facilities, the Telangana government on Monday (June 15) decided to fix COVID-19 treatment prices at private hospitals and labs. According to the state government order, the fixed rates for testing and treatment are given below.

All rates apply per person at private facilities:

1. For private Covid-19 testing: Rs 2,200

2. For isolation ward treatment: Rs 4,000

3. For treatment using ventilator: Rs 9,000

4. For treatment without ventilator: Rs 7.500

A separate government order (GO) will be issued soon and the names of private diagnostic centers and private hospitals which will be recognised by the state government.

Minister for Health and family welfare, Etala Rajender, said, "All the private facilities which we will be allowing will have to share all the details of every person's test results. The same goes for hospitals that will admit people for Covid-19. The rates are fixed and we will be monitoring it on everyday basis."

The state government has also decided to increase the number of tests in government facilities in Telangana, especially in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) which encompasses Hyderabad, Secunderabad, and the suburban areas where a large number of cases are being added every day after the lockdown was lifted.



Somesh Kumar, Chief Secretary, Telangana, said, "There is no reason for panic or getting scared. We will be increasing the number of tests because the lockdown has been lifted and a lot of people are coming out. And also the clear misconception and misinformation that the state government is not conducting enough tests."

The state government has also advised people to strictly follow the COVID-19 guidelines when in the house or stepping out.