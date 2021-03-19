हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Telangana

Telangana government takes loan every year, it will land state into debt, says CLP leader

Telangana Congress Legislative Party (CLP) Leader Batti Vikramarka on Thursday said that the state government is taking around Rs 50,000 crores as loans every year and claimed that Telangana may land into a "debt trap" if this continues.

Telangana government takes loan every year, it will land state into debt, says CLP leader
Image Courtesy: ANI

Hyderabad: Telangana Congress Legislative Party (CLP) Leader Batti Vikramarka on Thursday (March 18) said that the state government is taking around Rs 50,000 crores as loans every year and claimed that Telangana may land into a "debt trap" if this continues. 

"In 70 years in the combined Andhra Pradesh, the total loan amount was Rs 70,000 crores. But this Telangana Government, on the other hand, is taking around Rs 50,000 crores as loans every year. The state is already in Rs 3,50,000 crores debt and if this continues, then by 2023-2024 Telangana State would be in debt of Rs 5,50,000 crores," Vikramarka told ANI.

"This is going to add on a severe burden on the people of Telangana. If the state government takes loans over and again, the state will end up landing into a debt trap," he added.

Slamming the state government over the budget, the Congress leader said there is nothing for the common people in the budget.

"There has been no allotment of money for the ‘KG to PG’ scheme of the state government. Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, on one hand, said that the state government doesn't have any money due to COVID-19 when asked about the unemployment allowance scheme.

But on the other hand, his finance minister has presented a state budget of Rs 2,30,825.96 crores," Vikramarka said.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
TelanganaK Chandrashekhar RaoCOVID-19Congress Legislative Party
Next
Story

Breaking: India reports 39,726 new COVID-19 cases, biggest single-day spike in three months

Must Watch

PT1M43S

Interesting and fun facts about butter