Telangana to buy 125 kg gold from RBI for Yadadri temple

Hyderabad: The Telangana government will be buying 125 kg of gold from the Reserve Bank to be used to gold plate the "Vimana Gopuram" (Temple Tower) of Yadadri, the upcoming integrated temple city, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao said on Tuesday (October 19). Speaking to reporters after visiting the temple town, Rao said it needs Rs 60 to Rs 65 crore to buy the gold and the temple authorities are in touch with the experts who carried out a similar task at Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam to execute the job.

"According to their estimation it needs 125 kg of gold. We have decided to get it done. The value of it would be Rs 60 to Rs 65 crore. The government is capable of undertaking the task of doing it...We have decided to buy from the Reserve Bank of India. We will complete the fund raising and buy the gold from the RBI so that we get pure gold," Rao said.

He said on his family behalf as the first donor he will donate an amount for 1.16 kg of gold and similarly several Ministers and MLAs came forward to take part in the effort. Rao said the magnificent Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple atop Yadagirigutta about 65 km from here will reopen on March 28 next year by performing 'Maha Kumbha Samprokshana.'

As part of the Yadadri tour, the CM went around the Giri Pradhakshina steps road, construction taking place at the temple tower (Gopuram) and gave suggestions and changes to the final works, a press release from the CM's office said. He later inspected the works of Integrated Temple City construction and said in the 250 acres sprawling Temple City, 50 acres would be greenery, and 250 cottages would be constructed in the rest 200 Acres. The temple authorities will construct these cottages with the money given by the donors, according to the release.

