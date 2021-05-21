Telangana TS SSC Results 2021: Class 10 result to be declared today at bse.telangana.gov.in

New Delhi: The Telangana state government examinations department is gearing up to release the results for Class 10th on Friday (May 21, 2021). Telangana State Secondary School Certificate (TS SSC) results will be announced today.

The State Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy will be the one to announce the results for TS SSC or Class 10.

Candidates need to note that, once announced, they will be able to check their scores on the Telangana Board’s official website- bse.telangana.gov.in.

Earlier, the Telangana State Secondary School Certificate or Class 10th exams were cancelled in view of increasing COVID-19 cases in the country. Following the announcement of the cancellation of the Class 10th examination, the state board revealed that the students will be awarded marks on the basis of internal assessments.

The state government had said that it has been decided “To award grades duly considering their performance in the internal assessment marks for 20 percent (one formative assessment was conducted instead of two formative assessments due to the Covid-19 pandemic situation) and scale up to 20 percent of internal marks to 100 percent marks.”

As per the Telangana government’s data, over 5 lakh students had registered for Telangana SSC exams this year. These students will be able to view their scorecard, after the official announcement, by entering their roll numbers at bse.telangana.gov.in. The candidates are advised to download their scorecard for future reference.

