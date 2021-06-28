Telangana TS Inter Results 2021 to be declared on tsbie.cgg.gov.in, get direct link here

TS Inter 2nd Year Result 2021: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Examination, TS BIE, is likely to release the result of TS Inter second year 2021 anytime this month. The official website of TSBIE mentions that the official update is likely to be available on the portal, tsbie.cgg.gov.in. Telangana Inter result 2021 will also be released at unofficial websites including examresults.net and third party like manabadi.com. According to reports, Manabadi had stated that the result would be released on June 28, 2021. Once declared, the results would be available on tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

Students should note that the Education Minister had confirmed that TSBIE may declare the Telangana Inter Results 2021 may be released in the month of June. However, an official confirmation on the release of the result date has not been declared so far. Sources have now confirmed that it is likely that the result may not be released today but anytime this week.

TSBIE Result 2021: Direct Links

The TS Inter results 2021 will be released online on the following direct links:

tsbie.cgg.gov.in

results.cgg.gov.in

examresults.ts.nic.in

manabadi.co.in

Click here for the Direct Link to official website for TS Inter 2nd Year Result 2021

TS Inter 2nd year result 2021: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website tsbie.cgg.gov.in or bie.telanagan.gov.in

Step 2: The link for TS Inter Results 2021 would be activated on the home page once released

Step 3: Select TSBIE course (General/Vocational)

Step 4: Enter your TS Inter Hall Ticket number to view your result on the screen

TS Inter 2nd Year Result 2021: Passing criteria

This year, the ISBIE cancelledthe Telangana Inter exams due to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis. In view of the same, the board decided to promote all the students to next grade. The board would also be giving the marks to the students based on their performance in TS Inter 1st Year Examinations 2020. As per the criteria decided, the students would be given marks by computing the marks scored in practical as well as 1st year.

The TS Inter exams were earlier set to be held between May 1 and May 19. The TS Inter practical exams for second-year students were scheduled to be held from May 29 to June 7.

Meanwhile, students are again advised to keep a check on the official website for latest updates regarding the same.