Terror-funding case: Delhi Court sends Yasin Malik to judicial custody till May 24

NEW DELHI: Delhi's Patiala House Court sent Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) chief Yasin Malik to judicial custody till May 24, reported news agency PTI.

Malik was arrested in connection with funding terror and separatist groups in Jammu and Kashmir. Court had sent him to National Investigation Agency (NIA) custody till April 22.

Tihar jail authorities have also moved an application seeking direction to produce Malik through video conferencing over security concerns, reported news agency ANI. The court has sought the response of Defence Counsel in the matter.

Several people have demanded the release Malik over his poor health.

“Yasin Malik should be released immediately as he is really unwell. Also other members of Jamaat-e-Islami should be released,” former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti and Peoples Democratic Party chief told news agency ANI in Pulwama.

The JKLF chief faces charges of kidnapping and murder Dr Rubaiya Sayeed, daughter of the then Union Home Minister Mufti Mohammad Sayeed and sister of Mehbooba Mufti, in 1989, and killing of four Indian Air Force personnel in 1990.

Rubaiya Saeed was returning home from Lalded Hospital in Srinagar on December 8, 1989, when she was kidnapped at gunpoint by JKLF terrorists. She was released after five days on December 13 in exchange of five JKLF terrorists.