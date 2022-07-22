NewsIndia
JAMMU AND KASHMIR

Terrorist handlers in Pakistan lure Kashmiri youth through social media: J&K DGP Dilbag Singh

Jammu and Kashmir DGP Dilbag Singh said that social media has harmed the youth of Kashmir to a large extent.

Written By  Syed Khalid Hussain Hussain|Last Updated: Jul 22, 2022, 06:52 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • J&K DGP said terrorist handlers in Pakistan are luring innocent youths to join terror rank.
  • J&K DGP said the police is aware of every step of the terrorists.

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir’s Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh on Friday (July 22) said Pakistani terrorists are using social media to destroy the career of the youth of the Kashmir Valley. These terrorist handlers stationed in Pakistan make contact with terrorist associates and operatives in Jammu and Kashmir and for that, they use social media to lure innocent youth aged 16-18 years of age. Those innocent kids don't have the proper knowledge of religion and other things and are getting trapped in the terrorist handlers’ evil campaign on social media, the J&K DGP said. 

DGP Singh told reporters in Kashmir's Anantnag that social media has harmed the youth of Kashmir to a large extent. He said Pakistan has adopted a new strategy of shooting and running after targeting innocent civilians and others in the Valley. As per this new strategy, terrorists using small arms get vanished after targeting different people in Kashmir but police have worked out and arrested many terrorists and their associates involved in those crimes, the J&K DGP said.

Singh further said the J&K police will not let these nefarious crimes of terrorists go unpunished, adding that they are aware of every step of terrorists and their handlers and action is being taken accordingly. 

Jammu and KashmirJ&KSocial mediaTerrorismPakistanJ&K police

