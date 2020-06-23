हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Jammu and Kashmir

Terrorist hideout busted in Harwan village in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar; grenades, AK magazine recovered

In a joint operation, security forces on Tuesday (June 23) busted an active hideout loaded with arms and ammunition in Srinagar's Harwan.

Terrorist hideout busted in Harwan village in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar; grenades, AK magazine recovered

Srinagar: In a joint operation, security forces on Tuesday (June 23) busted an active hideout loaded with arms and ammunition in Srinagar's Harwan.

"A joint operation launched at Harwan in Srinagar today on own sources inputs corroborated by Jammu and Kashmir Police. An active hideout busted and warlike stores-Underbarrel Grenade with grenades, GPS, AK magazine and administrative stores recovered," said Chinar Corps, Indian Army.

The joint operation is in progress, said Indian Army. More information is awaited.

Earlier today, an encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in Pulwama's Bandzoo area, in which, two terrorists and one CRPF personnel were killed.

