Terrorist killed, AK-47 recovered during encounter in south Kashmir's Anantnag

SRINAGAR: A terrorist was killed in a joint operation launched by security forces in the Larnoo area of South Kashmir's Anantnag district on Saturday (October 17). One AK-47 rifle was recovered from his possession.

The firefight between terrorists and security forces took place after security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about the presence of terrorists.

As security forces zeroed in on the spot where terrorists were hiding, they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.

"A joint operation was launched today early morning in Anantnag based on Jammu & Kashmir Police inputs. Cordon was laid & contact was established. Firefight ensued. One terrorist eliminated & one AK rifle recovered. Joint operation in progress," said Indian Army on Saturday.

