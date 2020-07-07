Terrorist killed, two jawans injured in encounter at Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama

Two jawans have been injured and one terrorist killed in an encounter between security forces and terrorists in Gusoo village of Pulwama district in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday (July 7) morning.

The jawan was earlier declared dead by Jammu and Kashmir police top officials but he was later revived by the doctors. The jawan is said to be in critical condition. A Jammu and Kashmir police officer was also injured in the encounter.

A Jammu and Kashmir police official said a joint team of Police, 53 RR and CRPF laid a cordon-and-search-operation in Gusso area after receiving a tip-off about the presence of some terrorists in the area. The officer added that when joint team cordoned the suspected spot, the hiding terrorists fired upon the security forces. The fire was retaliated by the security forces, which triggered the encounter. According to Jammu and Kashmir police officer, the terrorists were asked to surrender first but they opened fire on the security forces.

Sources in police said two to three terrorists are believed to be trapped in the area. One Army man and a cop got injured in the firing. The operation is still on.