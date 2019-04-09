Terrorists attack RSS leader in J&K's Kishtwar, kill his PSO

Kishtwar, J&K: Terrorists on Tuesday attacked RSS leader Chandrakant Sharma inside a hospital in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar. Sharma worked as a medical assistant in the hospital.

He has suffered injuries during the attack while his security guard, a J&K police officer, has been killed.

J&K: Medical Assistant Chandrakant Sharma working at district hospital in Kishtwar injured in an attack by terrorists, his PSO shot dead. Sharma is also associated with the RSS — ANI (@ANI) April 9, 2019

According to eyewitnesses, a man carrying a gun barged inside the hospital and shot at the leader and his PSO.

A similar incident was also reported last year in Kishtwar, where BJP state secretary Anil Parihar and his brother Ajit were shot dead by terrorists. The killing triggered fears of unrest and a curfew was imposed in the area.

Before that, two National Conference workers and a PDP leader in Srinagar were also killed.