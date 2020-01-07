Terrorists conspiring to poison security forces in Jammu and Kashmir, say sources; intel on high alert

Terrorists are conspiring to poison security forces in Jammu and Kashmir, according to sources on Tuesday. The Intelligence agencies have become extremely alert after getting this input from reliable sources. The terrorists are planning to tamper with the food and water which is consumed by the security forces.

Last week, newly-appointed Indian Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane had asserted that infiltration attempts are being made in Jammu and Kashmir, adding that the Indian Army has been successful in foiling these attempts. "Attempts at infiltration continue to be made and we have been successful in foiling these attempts and this high level of alertness and preparedness on our side will continue and we will not let our guard down," he added.

The Army Chief had stated that the Indian Army has been keeping a close eye to make sure that nothing untoward takes place on the Indian side as terror camps, terror launch pads and terror infrastructure continue to exist in Pakistan.

Speaking on the issue of cross border terrorism emanating from Pakistan, he said, "This problem of terrorism is not something new. We have been tackling this for many years now, we have very strong counter-terrorist and counter-infiltration bid to deal with this situation. But the fact remains that terror camps, terror launch pads and terror infrastructure continue to be where it is and we keeping a close eye on this to make sure nothing untoward takes place on our side."

He also stated that after the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir on August 5, 2019, there has been a definitive improvement in the situation on the ground. "I say this based on facts and figures of various indices. The incident of violence, be it stone-pelting, terrorist-related violence, all have seen a sharp decline. There is a great improvement in law and order situation and hope it augers well for Jammu and Kashmir," he added.

Speaking on his key priorities as the new Army Chief, General Naravane had also said, "After taking over as Army chief, as I would say has been the priority with every chief is to ensure the operational preparedness of the army and make sure that we are never found wanting and we are able to meet any threat as and when it arises."

Earlier in September 2019, Intelligence agencies sources had also told Zee News that Pakistan’s ISI had ordered terror groups operating in Kashmir valley to target several places. The nefarious plan of ISI was revealed after the interception of messages between terrorists and their Pakistan-based handlers.