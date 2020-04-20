Terrorists shoot dead policeman in Hiller Shahabad area in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Jammu and Kashmir

The deceased cop, identified as Manzoor Ahmad Dar, a native of Hiller Bahai Kokernag. He was immediately rushed to a local hospital where he was declared brought dead by the doctors. 

ANI photo

Jammu: A police personnel was shot dead by terrorists in the Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday (April 20). The incident took place at around 9:30 pm on Sunday at Hiller Achabal area of Anantnag district, said Jammu and Kashmir police. 

The deceased cop, identified as Manzoor Ahmad Dar, a native of Hiller Bahai Kokernag. He was immediately rushed to a local hospital where he was declared brought dead by the doctors. Soon after the incident, the area was cordoned off by the police and a team of the police force was rushed to the site. 

According to the police, the terrorists launched the attack while Dar, a head constable, was at his home. 

On Saturday, three Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawans lost their lives and two others were injured in a terrorist attack in Sopore town of Baramulla district. Both injured CRPF personnel underwent surgery on Saturday night and are currently said to be in a stable condition. 

42-year-old Rajeev Sharma from Vaishali in Bihar, CB Bhakare (38) from Maharashtra's Buldhan and Parmar Stayapal Singh (28) from Sabarkantha in Gujarat lost their lives in the attack.

The police said terrorists had attacked a joint party of CRPF and the state police in Sopore.

Jammu and KashmirAnantnagJammu PoliceCRPFTerroristsTerrorism
MHA writes letter to West Bengal government over lockdown violations, constitutes teams to assess situation
