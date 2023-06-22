The first medical college hospital across the country to initiate a completely digital and paperless solution

Parul Sevashram Hospital, a distinguished healthcare provider in the region, is proud to announce the adoption of Presco's cutting-edge paperless system aimed at enhancing patient care and streamlining operations. This state-of-the-art technology will enable the hospital to maintain patient records electronically, eliminating paper-based processes and reducing administrative burdens, resulting in improved efficiency and significant cost savings.

The paperless system offered by Presco is a comprehensive solution that includes electronic health records, medical billing, and practice management tools. With the implementation of this advanced system, Parul Sevashram Hospital will have the ability to access patient records instantly, track medical history, and monitor patient progress in real-time. The hospital staff will be able to update patient data quickly and securely, making it easier to collaborate on patient care and treatment plans, ultimately leading to better patient outcomes.

"The adoption of this paperless system marks a significant milestone for us, as it demonstrates our unwavering commitment to providing patients with the highest level of care while also driving operational efficiency," stated Dr. Geetika Madan Patel, Medical Director of Parul Sevashram Hospital. "Being at the forefront of implementing Presco's paperless system in our state is a significant step forward in alignment with the Honorable Prime Minister's Digital Health Mission. As we commemorate World Health Day, we are proud to commence the training for this paperless system, which will not only benefit the hospital but also provide a great advantage to our patients in accessing their health records digitally," Dr. Patel added.

The implementation of Presco's paperless system will allow the hospital to automate many of the administrative tasks that consume valuable staff time, such as medical insurance claims. The user-friendly interface of the system makes it easy for the staff to navigate and access patient information efficiently. "The new system will streamline our operations, reduce the workload of our staff, and ultimately enhance the overall patient experience. We are confident that this system will help us deliver high-quality healthcare to our patients," said Dr. Ekta Modi, Chief Operating Officer at Parul Sevashram Hospital.

"We are thrilled to partner with Parul Sevashram Hospital, a 750+ bed multispecialty and super speciality teaching hospital, to implement our paperless system and make them pioneers in the paperless mission, being the first hospital in the country. Our goal is to make healthcare more efficient and accessible for everyone," stated Vikram Totre, Co-Founder of Neuralbits Technologies.

The adoption of Presco's paperless system is a significant step forward for Parul Sevashram Hospital in keeping up with the ever-evolving landscape of healthcare technology. This move highlights the hospital's commitment to delivering superior patient care while also embracing innovation to enhance operational efficiency. By eliminating paper-based processes and transitioning to electronic health records, the hospital will be able to streamline its operations, reduce administrative burdens, and ultimately provide better healthcare services to its patients.

In conclusion, Parul Sevashram Hospital's adoption of Presco's paperless system is a landmark decision that showcases the hospital's dedication to providing the best possible care to its patients while leveraging state-of-the-art technology to optimise its operations. The hospital looks forward to reaping the benefits of this advanced system and continuing to be at the forefront of healthcare innovation in the region.

