The hype around Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro is real!

Ray Charles, one of the most influential and iconic singers, often referred to as “The Genius” by his contemporaries said “Music is powerful. As people listen to it, they can be affected. They respond.”

Think about it, it’s true, isn't it? Who doesn’t love to hear good music? From the large audio sets to mini speakers to earphones, and now to earbuds. We have certainly managed to entertain ourselves with the best music in the best way possible.

Talking about the way listening to music has changed over the years, the latest technology in use now are earbuds. And in the same breath, let’s talk about Samsung’s recently launched flagship earbuds, Galaxy Buds2 Pro.

Galaxy Buds2 Pro is a successor to the Galaxy Buds Pro, acting as an updated version of the same. With 24 bit Hi-fi sound quality, active noise cancellation, wireless charging, and additional premium features, Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro offers a studio-like experience in a compact form.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro has been launched at a price of Rs 17,999, however, with a cashback of Rs 3000, the effective price stands at Rs 14,999. The earbuds come in three color options, Graphite, White, and Bora Purple.

Well now that you know about the price and availability, let’s get down to some of the specifications!

Enter your personal studio

Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro come with the unique 24bit Hi-Fi audio and intelligent 360 audio with direct multi-channel. With the 24 bit Hi-fi audio you have a more dynamic range with less trouble caused due to the room noise. Hence, the buds promise to deliver a studio-quality sound experience when used with a compatible Samsung phone.

Earbuds that are even more compact

Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro offers top-notch audio in a portable form factor. The earbuds are almost 15% smaller than its predecessor. Therefore, you have buds that are even more comfortable for your ears.

Enhanced audio experience

The custom coaxial 2-way speaker (tweeter + woofer) and improved noise cancellation makes sounds clearer than ever before. Thus, making your hearing experience richer.

Seamless switching between devices

The Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro also offers seamless connection between other Samsung devices such as your phone or smart TV.

Larger vent to prevent plugged ears

Are you also someone who loves listening to music for hours? If yes, you’re in for a treat. The news buds also have a larger vent for preventing plugged ears during long music-listening sessions.

You don’t have to charge every now and then

Now if we’re talking about long listening hours, we can’t skip talking about the battery, right? The Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro comes with a 61 mAh battery in each earbud and a 515 mAh battery in the charging case.

You can enjoy up to 5 hours of listening time on just a single charge and 18 hours total if you include the charging case with ANC on. When the ANC is off, the battery backup goes up to 8 hours for the buds and 29 hours combined including the charging case.

Your new workout Partner

The Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro also comes with Bluetooth 5.3. It supports Samsung’s proprietary Seamless Codec HiFi, AAC, and SBC codecs. The Samsung Galaxy Buds2 are also rated IPX7 for water and sweat resistance. Thus, making them work-out friendly.

The South Korean electronics giant has launched many exciting products this year including the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 along with the latest foldables, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4. All of these products have managed to generate a hype for themselves, so how could this one be an exception?

So, play that favorite playlist of yours and drown your worries with the immersive music experience that Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro gives.

(Disclaimer: Above mentioned article is a sponsored feature, This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever)