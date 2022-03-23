'The Kashmir Files': Scuffle after women made to remove saffron stoles for entry into theatre in Nashik

A scuffle broke out at a film theatre in Nashik after some women who arrived to watch 'The Kashmir Files', wearing saffron stoles, were allegedly made to remove the same before entering the hall, police said today. "There was a brawl that later ended. It's peaceful now," a police official was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

One of the woman from the group said that they were "helping people watch The Kashmir Files".

"The group had no badge or anything of that sort, so they provided them with saffron stoles for their identification as part of the group. There was nothing else behind it," she told news ahency ANI.

Live TV