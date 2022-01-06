हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
SSG

These former Jammu and Kashmir CMs to lose SSG security cover

SSG Cover of four former chief ministers of Jammu and Kashmir— Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti and Ghulam Nabi Azad— is likely to be taken back. 

These former Jammu and Kashmir CMs to lose SSG security cover

The strength of Special Security Group (SSG) protecting the four former Chief Ministers of Jammu and Kashmir will be reduced. 

The sources in the administration said that Special Security Group (SSG) Cover of four former chief ministers of Jammu and Kashmir— Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti and Ghulam Nabi Azad— is likely to be taken back as the union territory’s administration has decided. 

Officials said the decision was taken by the Security Review Committee, which reviews the threat perception of important leaders in Jammu and Kashmir.

Among four former chief ministers, three of them reside in Kashmir and only Azad dwells in Dehli. Among them, only Farooq and Azad will have special security as they are covered by Z+ security. 

Mehbooba and Omar will get security district police and JK security wing after assessment of threat perception. 

