These tricks can increase car's mileage without overspending on petrol, read inside

NEW DELHI: Petrol prices in cities have been rising at a shocking rate, almost reaching Rs 100 per liter. This can pose as a huge financial burden for people who drive long distances for work. It can also demotivate prospective customers from buying a car. As bad as the situation is, there is a solution to it all - increasing your car’s mileage. If you increase your car’s mileage, you won’t need to spend too much on fuel. These tips will help you maximise your car’s mileage, efficiency and ensure superior performance.

Maintain good tyre pressure: You may not know this but a lot of your car engine power is used in making the tyres roll against the resistance. Low tyre pressure increases resistance which means the engine has to overwork and in turn, more fuel gets used in the process. To avoid wastage of fuel, check your tyre pressure every week and make sure it is at the recommended level. You can read the instructions in the car manual or ask a professional for tyre pressure information.

Don’t skip servicing: It may be tempting to delay your regular car service sessions to save money. However, in the long run, it is wiser to get regular servicing and keeping the components up to date. It will maintain good vehicle health and your car will have better fuel efficiency and performance.

Change the air-filter regularly: Owing to the pollution and dust in the air, your car’s air-filter can get clogged after a few thousand kilometres of running. A choked air filter can block air flow to the engine and decrease its performance. This will force you to put more pressure on the accelerator. So, make sure to get your air-filter checked every few thousand kilometres for clean air flow to the engine.

Switch off your car at the stop sign: This a simple but effective way to save fuel and the environment. Now that modern traffic signals display the waiting time before the signal turns green, there is no reason why you need to keep the car on while waiting.

Drive steadily: Instead of trying to beat the flow of traffic by sudden acceleration and braking, try to drive in accordance with the traffic. Observe the road and watch out for early signs of vehicles halting so that you can gradually slow down and not hit the brakes at the last minute. Driving at a steady speed is guaranteed to save you fuel and also the frustration of getting stuck in slow-moving traffic.

