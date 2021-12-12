They are afraid of our voice: Mehbooba Mufti on youth convention cancellation

Srinagar: People’s Democratic Party (PDP) leader Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday (December 12) in a scorching attack on BJP said that her party’s youth convention was cancelled because the leadership is afraid of the voices of Kashmiris.

Earlier today, PDP’s Youth Convention, which was organised at Mufti’s residence, was called off due to security and COVID related reasons.

The convention was supposed to start at 11 am but early in the morning the first-class magistrate of South Kashmir issued an order saying, “In view of the report received by the office of Sr. Superintendent of Srinagar and COVID-19 restrictions in place. It’s hereby ordered that the scheduled youth conference that’s to be held by PDP at Gupkar will not be permitted.”

There were credible inputs of IED bound vehicles were being used to target civilians and high-security installations. Subsequently, allowing a large number of vehicles to be parked would have jeopardized the security in the area.

Soon after this order, PDP released a video featuring Mehbooba Mufti, in which she can be seen walking and said “The reason they have turned you away from my door is that they are petrified of your voice and what it can achieve. You were prevented from reaching me today but this makes us more determined to remain steadfast on our mission of peace with dignity.” The reason they have turned you away from my door is that they are petrified of your voice and what it can achieve. You were prevented from reaching me today but this makes us more determined to remain steadfast on our mission of peace with dignity.”

After Mufti’s claim, Jammu and Kashmir police released a press note in the context saying there were inputs of a car bomb in the area.

“It was learnt that PDP was scheduled to hold a Youth Convention at Fairview, a government bungalow which is also the residence of Ms Mehbooba Mufti, on Gupkar Road. A gathering of at least 1000 people was expected.

Given the prevalent COVID situation and larger security implications resulting from allowing such a large number of people and accompanying cars and vehicles into a high security zone, it was not advisable to allow such a large flow of people and unchecked vehicles,” the statement read.

According to the release, no such gatherings and amassing of vehicles were allowed on the road earlier too. Moreover, no official residence has been known to have hosted large political rallies on Gupkar Road in the recent past.

“Legal Orders for necessary restrictions on the convention were passed by the Executive Magistrate, South Srinagar keeping in mind the COVID protocol and security sensitiveness of Gupkar zone. It is completely incorrect that Ms Mufti is under house arrest. However, the local administration had advised PDP to apply for holding this convention in a more open area in view of Covid-19 and security reasons,” it further added.

Later, Mehbooba Mufti held a press conference at her residence said it’s BJP that doesn’t allow anyone to counter their narrative.

“I will fight for the rights of Kashmiris because giving up is not in my DNA,” said Mufti.

Mufti further alleged that she is deliberately being denied the right to hold an event while her opponents are holding rallies and events across Kashmir.

Responding to the police’s release citing bomb scare as the reason behind the cancellation, Mufti said, “This is the letter we have received; it cites COVID curbs to be the reason. They themselves are confused what to say because when they gave the COVID excuse today there were many parties conducting their political functions, so they thought this excuse will not help.”

About the security reason, Mufti said, If the place with Army headquarters and several VIPs is not secured, then which place in Kashmir should be considered safe?

