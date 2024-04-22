'They Are Eyeing Your Property...': PM Modi 'Warns' Aligarh Against Congress

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a scathing attack on Congress and claimed that the party is eyeing the property and jewels of the common man following the Maoist and communist ideologies. Addressing a public rally in Aligarh ahead of the second phase of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections PM said, that the grand old party and its allies from the INDIA bloc want to implement the schemes made with communist ideologies in India

"I want to warn the countrymen. Congress and the INDI alliance have their eyes on your earnings and your property. The 'Shehzada' of Congress says that if their government comes to power, they will investigate who earns how much, who has how many properties," said PM Modi.

"Our mothers and sisters have gold. It is 'stree dhan', it is considered sacred, and the law also protects it. Now these people's eyes are on the 'Mangalsutra' of women. They intend to steal the gold of mothers and sisters... If you have an old ancestor's home in your village and you also purchased a small flat in your city for the future of your children. Then they will take away one of the two...This is Maoist thinking, this is the thinking of communists. By doing this they have already ruined many countries. Now this same policy the Congress Party and INDI alliance want to implement in India..." PM Modi added.

BJP leader also mentioned the increase of the Haj quota by Saudi Arabia and said that upon his request to the Crown Prince the Haj quota was increased adding that the visa process has also been made seamless for the Muslim pilgrims to Saudi Arabia.

"Earlier, due to less Haj quota, there used to be a lot of fighting and bribery was also prevalent there and only the influential people would get the chance to go to Haj. I had requested the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia to increase the Haj quota for our Muslim brothers and sisters in India. Today, not only has India's Haj quota increased but visa rules have also been made easier. The government took a very important decision," PM Modi said.

"Earlier our Muslim mothers and sisters could not go alone for Haj. The government also allowed women to go for Haj without 'Mehram' and I am being blessed by thousands of sisters whose dream of going for Haj has been fulfilled," he added.

Earlier in 2019, Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman announced the increase in quota for Indian Haj pilgrims to 200,000 at the request of PM Narendra Modi during his recent visit to the country.

