'They Oppose Welfare Schemes For Dalits, Backwards': PM Modi Slams INDI Alliance

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi revealed the statue of Sant Ravidas in Varanasi on Friday. He also paid homage to the saint by visiting his birthplace and said that his teachings advocate against caste and creed divisions within society.

Addressing public function commemorating the 647th birth anniversary of Sant Guru Ravidas, PM Modi said that the teachings of saints guide us through every age, serving as both a beacon and a cautionary tale.

"Ravidas ji eloquently conveyed that many individuals become ensnared in the divisions of caste and creed, a plight that detrimentally affects humanity. Discriminating against others based on these factors only perpetuates harm upon our collective existence," said PM Modi

"Words of saints show us the path in every era and even warn us. Ravidas ji used to say that...most people get entangled in caste and creed. This harms humanity. When someone discriminates against someone on the basis…"

Accusing the opposition of doing selfserving politics in the name of caste welfare, PM cautioned the Dalits and backwards of the society against the INDI Alliance which "opposes the policies that are for their welfare."

"Dalits and marginalized communities of the nation to recognize that the INDI Alliance, proponents of inciting conflict and division along caste lines, vehemently oppose policies aimed at the betterment of Dalits and backward classes. In reality, their actions reflect a self-serving political agenda masquerading as caste welfare," said PM Modi.