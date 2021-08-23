Third-wave looming, COVID-19 may affect children; paediatric facilities inadequate, warns Home Ministry panel

NEW DELHI: A Home Ministry panel of experts has warned the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) that there is a looming threat of COVID-19 third wave that could peak around October.

The committee of experts constituted under the National Institute of Disaster Management (NIDM) by the Home Ministry has further stated that the COVID-19 third wave will affect children who might be prone to similar risk as elders.

The expert panel, while highlighting that the paediatric facilities across the country to deal with such situations are inadequate, has called for ramping up the medical infrastructure and boosting healthcare facilities.

In its report to the PMO, the panel warned about the lack of medical facilities, lack of doctors, staff and shortage of equipment like ventilators, ambulances to deal with such situations. It said that the existing medical facilities are “nowhere close to what may be required in case a large number of children become infected”, as per media reports.

The report titled “Third Wave Preparedness: Children Vulnerability and Recovery” deals with the likelihood of third-wave affecting children and the strategies required to tackle the pandemic.

The expert panel report stresses the vaccination of children with comorbidities and those with disabilities. The report warns that COVID third wave may peak in late October “despite several preventive measures”.

Dr VK Paul, one of the key members of PM Modi's COVID management team, had earlier said that there's no evidence to prove that children will be affected in the Covid third wave.

He had said adults should take jabs to shield children. However, Paul has now suggested preparing 23 hospitalisations for every 100 positive cases in a future COVID-19 infection surge.

Referring to a question about the possible third wave, Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur said the Centre is fully ready to tackle a possible third wave of COVID-19.

He added that a provision of Rs 23,123 crore has been made for this purpose. Thakur said the special emphasis is being given to strengthening paediatric care amid apprehension that the third wave may affect children more than others.

