As COVID third wave threat looms, Noida-Ghaziabad battle paediatrician shortage: Report

Noida/Ghaziabad: The third wave scare has been looming large over India, with many fearing that this time, the unvaccinated – which includes all children, anyone below 18 in fact - will be more affected. Many states across the country like Maharashtra and Delhi have been focusing on pediatric wards and treatments for kids. While the aim has been similar for Delhi’s neighbouring cities, Noida and Ghaziabad, they are contending with a sharp shortage of doctors – there are very few paediatricians in both the districts.

Keeping in mind another COVID wave, health departments have prepared Paediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU) beds in all Community Health Centres (CHCs) and other hospitals and making other arrangements.

However, according to a report by the Times of India, Noida just has one paediatrician under the chief medical officer (CMO) and one under the chief medical superintendent (CMS) of the district. Whereas the district needs at least 10 paediatricians to handle all government facilities adequately.

In the absence of specialist doctors, the districts are training regular medical officers and nurses in paediatric care, the report further mentions.

There is a scarcity of paediatricians in Ghaziabad as well. The Times of India reports that there are two paediatricians each at District Combined Hospital and MMG District Hospital and seven at District Women Hospital. One is attached with the CMO’s office.

Meanwhile in the US, COVID-19 cases among children have been rising since late June, according to a recent report. More than 121,000 new child cases were logged in the week ending August 12 in the US, "a continuing substantial increase," said the report from the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Children’s Hospital Association.

India is expecting to have the COVID vaccine for kids soon. "Hopefully, the results (of the researches) are going to be available very soon. The results will be presented to the regulators. So, by September or just after it, we may have COVID-19 vaccines for children," Priya Abraham, the National Institute of Virology Director was quoted as saying by PIB on Wednesday (August 18).

