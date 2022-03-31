'This non-IIT engineer has generated 510+ crore in sales for his clients - here's how!'

With the rise of tech-savvy and smartphone-dependent customers, the world of digitization is ushering towards the path of success. These rapid advances in internet technology are reshaping the world of businesses and pushing them to abide by the new world-embracing innovations in the professional realm. To sustain any business's long-term growth, it has become imperative to keep updated with the ever-changing trends that are making D2C companies stand out. That is where Oxedent, an eCommerce marketing agency based out of India, is generating high revenues and helping businesses get higher ROI.

In the digital era, where everything seems possible with just a button, upgrading your techniques and procedures to unveil the magic of data-driven online advertising and conversion-optimized landing pages is a necessity. Oxedent is gaining excellent traction in generating marketing revenue and reaping better benefits with its one-of-a-kind services and processes. Until now, the firm has successfully boosted more than 510 crore INR in sales and is on its way to assisting more e-commerce platforms over the next few months.

As a premium Google partner, Oxedent is helping the e-commerce industries reach their target audiences and embark on generating millions in sales. With the vision to generate more revenue and traffic on these websites, Oxedent meticulously works and optimizes prominent marketing techniques such as Google AdWords, Facebook Ads, Linkedin Ads and other forms of performance marketing. From bringing ads in front of the right target audiences, building conversion-optimized custom landing pages, focusing on clicks and impressions to zeroing in the attention on sales and ROI, Oxedent is bringing everything under one umbrella like no other performance marketing agency in the country.

Founded by engineer Mr. Biplab Poddar who graduated from Kalyani Government Engineering College, a state-government backed college in West Bengal, Oxedent is carving an exceptionally strong footing in the digital industry. Embodied with a team of certified Google Ads PPC specialists, they are dedicated to getting more traffic to your website by performing in-depth PPC audits and performance marketing. With their effective search engine marketing methods, Oxedent delivers exceptional results with an excellent quantifiable return on investment.

Biplab, a digital entrepreneur based out of Kolkata, is one of India’s most well-known experts who has scaled enterprises using clever techniques and innovative digital marketing strategies right from his early days in college. Through his company, Oxedent, he now helps many minor and major businesses improve their online visibility and trustworthiness. Crediting his expertise in technology, he is manifesting a solid foothold in the performance marketing sector. With innovative techniques and an exemplary approach, Oxedent is upscaling the businesses and rewarding them with a top-most position in the professional world.

With record-breaking conversion rate optimization, 96% client retention, complimentary audit and research, copywriting & creative designs, data-driven actions, and 100% transparency – they are standing out in the digital jungle and how! Despite having no formal background in marketing and taking the performance marketing agency to new heights, Biplab has proved that nothing is impossible if you set your mind toward your goals and desires.

With a laser-like focus on result-driven performance marketing methodologies to make your eCommerce business successful and scalable, Oxedent helps organizations get the most out of sponsored advertising, from Google Ads to Social Media Ads to White Label PPC. More than 250 e-Commerce firms have grown their businesses due to their data-driven campaigns orchestrated by Oxedent. Moreover, they also stand out in the business sector because of their honest, ethical, and transplant business strategies with clients based out of Europe and the USA as well.

India is riding on a digital wave, and Biplab and Team Oxedent are truly leading the charge when it comes to performance marketing in India and beyond!

(Sponsored Feature)