हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Karauli

'Those involved in inciting riots won't be spared': Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot on Karauli clashes

600 policemen, including 50 officers of the ranks of deputy superintendent of police and inspector, have been deployed and four IPS officers have been sent from Jaipur to Karauli following the clashes.

&#039;Those involved in inciting riots won&#039;t be spared&#039;: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot on Karauli clashes
Image credit: ANI

New Delhi: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot on Sunday (April 3) said strict actions will be taken against people involved in the Karuali clashes. Police on Sunday said mobile internet remained suspended to check the spread of rumors in Karauli, which is 170 km from the state capital Jaipur.

"Those involved in inciting riots will not be spared and stringent action will be taken against them. Rule of law will be followed in the State," said Gehlot.

Officials said 600 policemen, including 50 officers of the ranks of deputy superintendent of police and inspector, have been deployed and four IPS officers have been sent from Jaipur to Karauli. Gehlot had directed the DGP to take strict action against the culprits.

Tensions in Rajasthan's Karauli erupted after the rally to mark Nav Samvatsar was passing through a Muslim-dominated area and some people pelted stones. The violence escalated and a few shops and a bike were burnt. Several others were damaged, the police said. Nearly 35 persons were injured in the clashes of whom nine were admitted to the Karauli district hospital and one to Jaipur's SMS hospital. The rest were discharged after primary treatment on Saturday night.

 

(With agency inputs)

Live TV

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
KarauliClashesRajasthanJaipur
Next
Story

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath to launch 'School Chalo Abhiyan' on Monday

Must Watch

PT3M49S

Countdown begins for Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan?