'Those involved in inciting riots won't be spared': Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot on Karauli clashes

New Delhi: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot on Sunday (April 3) said strict actions will be taken against people involved in the Karuali clashes. Police on Sunday said mobile internet remained suspended to check the spread of rumors in Karauli, which is 170 km from the state capital Jaipur.

"Those involved in inciting riots will not be spared and stringent action will be taken against them. Rule of law will be followed in the State," said Gehlot.

Officials said 600 policemen, including 50 officers of the ranks of deputy superintendent of police and inspector, have been deployed and four IPS officers have been sent from Jaipur to Karauli. Gehlot had directed the DGP to take strict action against the culprits.

Tensions in Rajasthan's Karauli erupted after the rally to mark Nav Samvatsar was passing through a Muslim-dominated area and some people pelted stones. The violence escalated and a few shops and a bike were burnt. Several others were damaged, the police said. Nearly 35 persons were injured in the clashes of whom nine were admitted to the Karauli district hospital and one to Jaipur's SMS hospital. The rest were discharged after primary treatment on Saturday night.

