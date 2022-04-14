A threat letter to Kashmiri Pandits and non-stop attacks on non-locals has created an atmosphere of panic and insecurity in the valley. Although the police has intensified the anti-terror operation, soft target attacks are still a big challenge.

A new threat letter to Kashmiri Pandits has surfaced in the pandit colony of Veervan in Baramulla. Pandits of the colony said they received it by post.

A letter of lesser-known terror outfit Lashkar-e-Islam threating Kashmiri Pandits and other non-Muslims to convert to Islam or face life-threatening attacks from the terrorist outfit has surfaced in Baramulla.

Pandits residing in the colony said that the threat letter reached them by the Indian Post, which was received by the security personnel who are guarding the colony and then handed it over to the president of migrants living in Baramulla security colony.

A resident, who doesn't want to be named, added, "We with the letter went to deputy commissioner and SSP Baramulla and informed them about this development. He told us to meet the concerned SHO who then started an investigation."

He added, "Police said that they will enhance the camp security but individual security to everyone is not possible.” He said that around 3-3.5 hundred pandits are residing in the colony and among them 150 are those who daily go out for work, and they all are those who had returned to the valley when they got government jobs in the PM package job scheme.

Although police is saying that they are verifying the threat letter, some Kashmiri migrants raised their voice and demanded full proof security setup for them and other non-Muslims.

Vijay Raina ( social activists and BJP sarpanch Divsar Kulgam) said "We appeal LG Manoj Sinha to take serious note of this new threat letter issued by Lashkar-e-Islam."

Police sources said that Lashkar-e-Islam was wiped out in the year 2015 and since then their activity wasn't witnessed anywhere in Kashmir but now, they are verifying the threat poster issued by the terrorist outfit whether it's real or an act of miscreants to create fear among the Kashmiri Pandit community.

Meanwhile security is being continuously reviewed for all Kashmiri Pandits and non-Muslims living in Kashmir, as another Kashmiri non-Muslim from Rajput community was killed yesterday in Kulgam, South Kashmir.

Terrorists shot and killed Satish Kumar Singh, a driver by profession, in Kulgam's Kakran village.

Officials said he was shot in the head from a point-blank range. He was declared dead on arrival at the hospital.

"Civilian Satesh Kumar Singh, a resident of Kulgam, succumbed to his injuries at hospital. Terrorists involved in this gruesome terror crime will be neutralised soon. Search to track the involved terrorists in progress," the Kashmir Police tweeted.

The killing saw condemnation from politicians as well as locals of the Kakran village.

Former CM Omar Abdullah tweeted "I unequivocally condemn the attack on Satish Kumar Singh in which he lost his life. There can never be a justification for attacks like these. May his soul rest in peace & may his family find strength during this difficult time."

The local Muslims of the area where Satish was killed are saying that this is the killing of humanity. Residents of Kakran are in shock and people are condemning this terrorist act in one voice. Village people are visiting the residence of the slain in Kakran, Kulgam, to offer their condolences to the bereaved family. Local people of the area are demanding stern punishment against the killers of Satish and voicing for an end to this bloodshed of common people in Kashmir valley.

Bilal Ahmad, neighbour of Satish, said, “I live here only on this road this incident happened yesterday at the time of Iftaar, whoever has done it we condemn it it’s killing of humanity he had three daughters he was Driver a sole bread earner now we request that they should be helped, whosoever have done it has done wrong we condemn it we request LG administration that this kind of incident should not happen here our brotherhood should remain intact.”

Yesterday's attack was the latest in a series of targeted attacks on migrant workers, non-locals and minorities since March it was the sixth this kind of attack. In those attacks five people were injured and one died.

Although security forces have intensified their anti-terror operations and launched a major crackdown on terrorists as well as on their supporters. But this soft target killing remained a big challenge for security forces to deal with.

