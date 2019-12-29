हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Mumbai fire

Three arrested in connection with Mumbai's fire

Two people including a woman died while one went missing after a fire broke out at a factory in Ghatkopar area on Friday (December 29) evening. 

Three arrested in connection with Mumbai&#039;s fire
File photo

Mumbai: The Mumbai police on Saturday arrested three people in connection with an incident wherein two people had died after a fire broke out in Saki Naka area on December 27. According to police, the fourth accused is still absconding.  

Two people including a woman died while one went missing after a fire broke out at a factory in Ghatkopar area on Friday evening, Mumbai Fire Brigade officials said.

As many as 15 fire tenders were rushed to Ghatkopar area after a factory here caught a level-four fire on Friday.

The reason for the fire is yet to be ascertained. However, further details in this regard are awaited. 

Tags:
Mumbai fireGhatkopar fire incidentFactory Fire
