Three arrested in connection with Mumbai's fire

Mumbai: The Mumbai police on Saturday arrested three people in connection with an incident wherein two people had died after a fire broke out in Saki Naka area on December 27. According to police, the fourth accused is still absconding.

Two people including a woman died while one went missing after a fire broke out at a factory in Ghatkopar area on Friday evening, Mumbai Fire Brigade officials said.

As many as 15 fire tenders were rushed to Ghatkopar area after a factory here caught a level-four fire on Friday.

The reason for the fire is yet to be ascertained. However, further details in this regard are awaited.