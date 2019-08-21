Three IAF personnel dead, 3 others sustain severe injuries in road accident in Rajasthan's Barmer

In a major accident, three Indian Air Force (IAF) personnel died on Wednesday and three others sustained severe injuries in a road accident near Barmer in Rajasthan. The incident took place at 10.15 am. There were six IAF personnel travelling in the service vehicle of which Corporal GS Rawat, Non-Combatant (E) Ashok Kumar and Non-Combatant (E) L Serpa Kumar died in the accident.

The three others--Sergeant Mani Ram and Non-Combatant (E) Arun Kumar suffered serious injuries. The injured personnel have been airlifted to the Military Hospital in Jodhpur. Corporal Prasad, who sustained minor injuries, is being treated at a Government Hospital in Barmer.

The IAF expressed its deepest condolences to the families of the deceased air-warriors. An investigation has been ordered by the IAF authorities.

Reacting to the sad incident, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot tweeted, "Deeply saddened to know three #IAF personnel have lost lives when the truck carrying them fell into a gorge in #Barmer, #Rajasthan. My heartfelt condolences to their family members. My prayers for the speedy recovery of other IAF personnel, who got severely injured in the accident."