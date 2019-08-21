close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Indian Air Force

Three IAF personnel dead, 3 others sustain severe injuries in road accident in Rajasthan's Barmer

There were six IAF personnel travelling in the service vehicle. Corporal GS Rawat, Non-Combatant (E) Ashok Kumar and Non-Combatant (E) L Serpa Kumar died in the accident while Sergeant Mani Ram and Non-Combatant (E) Arun Kumar suffered serious injuries. 

Three IAF personnel dead, 3 others sustain severe injuries in road accident in Rajasthan&#039;s Barmer

In a major accident, three Indian Air Force (IAF) personnel died on Wednesday and three others sustained severe injuries in a road accident near Barmer in Rajasthan. The incident took place at 10.15 am. There were six IAF personnel travelling in the service vehicle of which Corporal GS Rawat, Non-Combatant (E) Ashok Kumar and Non-Combatant (E) L Serpa Kumar died in the accident.

Live TV

The three others--Sergeant Mani Ram and Non-Combatant (E) Arun Kumar suffered serious injuries. The injured personnel have been airlifted to the Military Hospital in Jodhpur. Corporal Prasad, who sustained minor injuries, is being treated at a Government Hospital in Barmer.

The IAF expressed its deepest condolences to the families of the deceased air-warriors. An investigation has been ordered by the IAF authorities.

Reacting to the sad incident, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot tweeted, "Deeply saddened to know three #IAF personnel have lost lives when the truck carrying them fell into a gorge in #Barmer, #Rajasthan. My heartfelt condolences to their family members. My prayers for the speedy recovery of other IAF personnel, who got severely injured in the accident."

Tags:
Indian Air ForceIAFRajasthan road accidentBarmer road accidentIAF road accident
Next
Story

Pakistan's ISI planning to carry out terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir to draw international attention

Must Watch

PT4M25S

Deshhit: Pakistan's ISI reactivates terrorist training camps near LoC