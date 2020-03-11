Tihar jail screens over 1000 prisoners for Coronavirus, creates 8 isolation wards

New Delhi: Tihar jail administration on Wednesday (March 11) screened more than thousand prisoners in view of the outbreak of coronavirus. The jail administration has also created eight isolation wards to protect inmates from COVID19.

Those foreign nationals who have been held in the country are first being kept separately in the isolation wards, and then shifted to the jail when they are found normal in the medical investigation.

The Tihar administration stated that undertrials returning from courts and hospitals also undergo a thorough medical examination and then only shifted to jail.

Tihar jail administration has also bought special medical equipments to fight the coronavirus.

The total number of confirmed cases in India has reached 52 (including foreign nationals, as on March 11, 2020, at 11:20 am).

According to the government data, the total number of passengers screened at the airport as of now is 9,41,717.