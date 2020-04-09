Times likes these bring friends closer, says PM Modi after US President Donald Trump thanks India for HCQ export

Hours after US President Donald Trump thanked India for clearing export of hydroxychloroquine (HCQ), the anti-malaria drug dubbed as a game-changer in the fight against coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic by some experts, Prime Minister Narendra Modi replied to Trump saying times likes these bring friends closer.

PM Modi expressed confidence that the India-US partnership will grow stronger and assured President Trump that India will do everything possible to help the world defeat coronavirus.

"Fully agree with you President Donald Trump. Times like these bring friends closer. The India-US partnership is stronger than ever. India shall do everything possible to help humanity's fight against COVID-19. We shall win this together," tweeted PM Modi.

Fully agree with you President @realDonaldTrump. Times like these bring friends closer. The India-US partnership is stronger than ever. India shall do everything possible to help humanity's fight against COVID-19. We shall win this together. https://t.co/0U2xsZNexE — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 9, 2020

On Wednesday, President Trump had also praised PM Modi for his "strong leadership" in helping "not just India, but humanity" in this fight.

"Extraordinary times require even closer cooperation between friends. Thank you India and the Indian people for the decision on HCQ. Will not be forgotten! Thank you PM Modi for your strong leadership in helping not just India, but humanity, in this fight!" he had tweeted.

Extraordinary times require even closer cooperation between friends. Thank you India and the Indian people for the decision on HCQ. Will not be forgotten! Thank you Prime Minister @NarendraModi for your strong leadership in helping not just India, but humanity, in this fight! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 8, 2020

President Trump's words of praise for PM Modi sends a clear message that the Indian government had taken the decision to partially export the HCQ only on humantarian ground and not under the "threat of retaliation" in international trade by the US.

It may be recalled that on Monday (April 6), President Trump had warned of a possible 'retaliation' against India if it does not export hydroxychloroquine to the US. President Trump had issued the warning a few days after PM Modi-led government at the Centre banned export of the drug while trials are on to check the efficiency of hydroxychloroquine in treating COVID-19 patients.