Tirumala Tirupati Devsthanam allows elderly, children to take Srivari 'darshan' with COVID safety protocols

Tirumala: In the backdrop of Covid-19 lockdown guidelines by the central government, persons aged above 65 years, comorbidities, children below 10 years, pregnant women should remain at home except for emergency health purpose.

Following the Covid norms, Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams(TTD) has dispensed with darshan for the above categories since March 20. But when TTD resumed Darshan in June, since then it has been receiving a huge number of emails and appeals from devotees.

The requests included redeeming long-pending vows of tonsuring, ear piercing, Annaprasana for infants and children while and Shasipurti, seventy and eighty years at the abode of Lord Venkateswara as they involve the sentiments, traditions and practices of devotees.

Similar appeals and requests were also aired by devotees during several Dial-your- EO programs in the last few months.

Recognising and honouring the sentiments of devotees the TTD decided to resume the Balaji Darshan for above category of devotees henceforth but within the framework of Covid-19 guidelines and all health safeguards prescribed by the authorities.

However, TTD has stated that the devotees who intend to have darshan of Lord can have through existing channels of booking at their own risk and cost duly keeping in view the COVID norms provided by Central Government.

TTD has also said that these devotees have to go for Darshan in general queue lines only as no special queue line arrangements have been made for them.

