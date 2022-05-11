Today's Ecommerce Aims To Provide Ecom Buying Guide

Today's Ecommerce has quickly carved out a prominent place for itself in the world of digital ecommerce news domain. Recently acquired by parent media company Kojiki, TodaysEcommerce.com has been on a steady incline with the number of unique and returning visitors it has managed to rake in per month. With a plethora of news and reportage on the daily ups and downs and significant events in the world of E-commerce, the website is also dedicated to providing a comprehensive guide on various practises and do and don'ts of E-commerce.

Talking about the new initiatives and features that the website is rolling out, CEO Sohel Moldharia said, "we have witnessed tremendous growth since the acquisition and the numbers have been in a steady inflation. New visitors are frequenting the website and the returning visitors have increased manifold. This is a consequence of the sheer amount of valuable content and info we have been able to publish over the course of the last few months. We are constantly committed to providing our customers with exhaustively researched and analytical help."

Today's Ecommerce recently announced its plans to provide Ecommerce buyer's Guide to its customers. As a response to the burgeoning audience consisting of an array of different segments, the website will now actively provide content services in addition to the plethora of knowledge it disseminates regularly. "eCommerce is a space with huge amount of potential and a ever-inclining growth. By the virtue of the technological era we live in, Ecommerce has become one of the rudimentary practices in the common households," said Moldharia.

He went on to add, "that kind of integral process of online retailing and buying warrants a seamless transaction. However, there's a whole infrastructure hurdle before the businesses that has to be cleared before they can cater to the customers. That's where we come in. From layout, design, aesthetics, customer wants and needs checklist, and ease-of-access, among other things, Today's Ecommerce is working towards providing the start-ups and budding retailers a perfect Ecommerce website and buyer's guide to take their businesses to the next level."

Today's Ecommerce provides up-to-date news and information, useful facts, insightful interviews, analytical reviews, and more about the world of eCommerce. The website tackles the minute and the grand events in the ecommerce industry — from acquisitions and cross-border news to country statistics and start-up launches — Today's Ecommerce is an all-encompassing source of knowledge and helping guides for the retailers and the buyer's.

(Sponsored Feature)