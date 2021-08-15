Too stubborn to hear Opposition: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot attacks Centre

New Delhi: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday (August 15) laid a strong attack at the Centre and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing the central government of being too “stubborn to hear anyone else, including the Opposition”, PTI reported.

Talking to the reporters after hoisting the tricolour on 75th Independence Day, Gehlot said, “There is a place for dissent in a democracy. It must be there. When they were in the Opposition, they criticised us, leading to the resignations of the then railway minister, law minister and various chief ministers.”

He added, “They are such people who are determined to rule the country stubbornly without bothering to hear anyone.”

The senior Congress leader also accused the Centre of keeping various democratic institutions and investigative agencies, including the judiciary, Income Tax Department, CBI and ED under its pressure and “misusing them for political purposes”. He alleged, “They start raids in states immediately before elections.”

Attacking PM Modi he said he is the “sole PM in the last 75 years who hesitates in taking the name of former PM Jawaharlal Nehru.”

"I regret that PM Modi feels shy of speaking even two words about the first PM. With these people having such an attitude, one can understand where will they take the country to," Gehlot was quoted as saying.

Prior to his interaction with the reporters, CM Gehlot hoisted the tricolour at Jaipur's Sawai Man Singh Stadium and took the guard of honour.

Meanwhile, Gehlot’s remark prompted a retort from Rajasthan BJP president Satish Poonia who slammed the CM and other Congress leaders. “Gehlot is the first chief minister who proudly says he did not venture out of his home during the Covid pandemic. In the year 2023, the people of Rajasthan will end this and quarantine Congress out of power,” Poonia said.

Taking a dig at the grand old party, he stated the emergency was the “biggest struggle in this country” after independence and everyone knows who imposed it. "They talk about democracy. Either they do not know the history or are deliberately ignoring it," the Rajasthan BJP chief added.

(With PTI inputs)

Live TV