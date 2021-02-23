Toolkit case: Delhi Police Cyber Cell grills Disha Ravi, Shatanu Muluck

New Delhi: Disha Ravi and Shatanu Muluck, accused in the Greta Thunberg toolkit case, were brought to the Delhi Police Cyber Cell office in the national capital for interrogation on Tuesday (February 23).

Disha was arrested from Bengaluru on February 15 for her alleged connection with the toolkit case related to the ongoing farmers' protests and has been in police custody since then.

Shantanu, who is also allegedly involved in creating the toolkit, was earlier granted transit anticipatory bail by the Bombay High Court.