Top 3 Trusted Astrologers Of 2024-2025 In India

Known for their profound insights, each brings a unique approach to unravelling the cosmic patterns that shape our lives. Whether it’s deciphering career choices, navigating relationships, or achieving personal growth, these experts have guided countless individuals with accuracy and compassion. Let’s explore what makes them the most trusted astrologers in India today.

1. Sridev Shastri

Shastri's journey in astrology has been marked by numerous accolades. He has been invited to many national and international astrology events, where his expertise is widely respected. He has also been honoured by various governors across India, further showing his influence in the field. His contributions to astrology have made him a well-known figure, both in India and abroad. Over the years, Shastri has built a global client base of more than 50,000 satisfied individuals. People from all walks of life seek his advice for personal, professional, and spiritual guidance. His accurate predictions and thoughtful insights have helped countless people navigate challenges and find peace of mind.

What makes Sridev Shastri stand out is his commitment to sharing the wisdom of Vedic astrology with others. He combines deep knowledge with compassion, offering guidance that not only predicts the future but also helps people understand their life's path. His work has brought clarity to the lives of many, making him one of the most trusted names in astrology. In a world full of uncertainties, Sridev Shastri continues to provide valuable guidance through his understanding of Vedic astrology. His recognition by the President of India is a reflection of his lifelong dedication to this field and the positive impact he has had on the lives of so many.

List of Awards Are :

Bharat Ratna Dr Ambedkar Award Award by President of India Sri. Ramnath Kovind.

International Buddha Peace Award 2024 by Honourable Governor of Telangana Sri Jishnu Dev Varma

Best Celebrity Astrologer by Actress Madhuri Dixit.

Lokshahi Sonman 2023 by Honorable Chief Minister of Maharashtra Sr. Eknath Shinde.

Bagdhara Sonman 2023 by Honourable Ex-Governor of Kerala Sri. Arif Mohammad Khan.

Super Indians 24 Award by Union Minister Mr Jitendra Singh & Celebrity Actor Mr Govinda

Most Trusted Astrologer in India 2022 Award by Union Minister Shri. Faggan Singh Kulaste

International Glory Award 2022 by actress Shilpa Shetty.

Trendsetter Awards Mumbai 2022 by Governor of Mumbai, Honorable Bhagat Singh Kosayari & Singer Mr Kumar Shanu

Guest of Honour at Global Fame Award 2021 Kolkata - Chief Guest Actress Bipasha Basu

International Glory Award 2021. Goa by Social Activist and actor Sonu Sood.

Golden Glory Award 2022 by Ms. Malaika Arora.

Asia Pacific Excellence Award 2021 by Actress Ms Amisha Patel.

Book an appointment: +91 9051822756 / +91 7980787603

Visit: https://astrologersridev.com

2. Sundeep Kochar

Sundeep Kochar is recognised as one of India’s most trusted astrologers, with a reputation built on decades of accurate insights and dedicated client service. His expertise spans various branches of astrology, including Vedic astrology, palmistry, and face reading, which he combines with modern techniques to guide career, finance, relationships, and health. Known for his intuition and precision, Kochar has cultivated a loyal following among celebrities and influential figures, while his presence on TV shows and in print has popularised astrology, making it more accessible to a wide audience across India.

In addition to one-on-one consultations, Kochar incorporates motivational speaking into his practice, using astrology to empower people to make informed life choices and embrace self-improvement. His commitment to ethical practices is evident in his emphasis on transparency, client privacy, and the responsible use of astrological guidance. This integrity forms the foundation of his work, ensuring that his counsel benefits people in practical and meaningful ways.

Furthermore, Kochar is committed to philanthropy, using his expertise to support charitable causes and uplift those in need, showcasing his belief in astrology’s potential for social good. With over 25 years of experience, Dr. Kochar continues to use his mastery of astrology to make a positive difference in the world, one prediction at a time, championing a balanced approach to personal growth and well-being.

Book Appointment: +91 99710 08899

https://www.sundeepkochar.com

3. Dr Shilpi Mohan

Dr Shilpi Mohan is a renowned cardiologist, well-acclaimed astrologer, tarot card reader, holistic healer, and visionary who founded Ashvattha Cardiac Care and The Angel Healing in Secunderabad, Telangana. She integrates modern medicine with spiritual and alternative practices, believing that science and spirituality can integrate. A super-specialist in Cardiology, she has a worldwide patient base. She practices and advocates Preventive Cardiology and is proudly passionate about it. Along with that, she pursued her passion for Tarot reading and has also gained International and National certifications. She does Tarot Card reading, Chakra healing, Crystal therapy, and Psychic healing. She is an astro consultant on Astrotalk and has her clientele worldwide. Mohan's holistic approach attracts patients worldwide for both medical and spiritual healing. She helps patients by giving them the right medicine where required and provides them with angel guidance and assistance through Tarot cards when they are at a crossroads and not able to make decisions regarding the future. She is a life coach for CEOs and a friend and guide for college-going students, who need support and mentors. She has been recognized for her contributions, including the "Most Promising Holistic Healer 2022" and "Most Iconic Healer and Tarot Card Reader 2024" in the Global Leadership Summit and Awards at Bharat Mandapam by Union Cabinet Minister Shri Chirag Paswan. She loves her work and advocates for the role of holistic wellness in India's future.

Book Appointment: http://www.theangelhealing.com/

(This article is part of IndiaDotCom Pvt Lt’s sponsored feature, a paid publication programme. IDPL claims no editorial involvement and assumes no responsibility or liability for any errors or omissions in the content of the article.)